Enjoy the Infield Cafe's Special of the Week

SPOKANE, Wash. - The start of a new week means a new special at the Infield Café at Avista Stadium. The previous special menu item, the Hawaiian Burger, was a home run with fans, leaving much anticipation for what this week would feature.

This week will feature a new menu item, the Buffalo chicken tender basket. This special of the week features classic chicken strips coated in Frank's Buffalo sauce, served with a side of fries and your choice of dipping sauce! A full menu of what the Infield Café offers is available HERE.

The Infield Café is making to-go orders and curbside pickup easy with two pre-order options. Fans can either place an online order HERE or call (509) 343-6886. Specials of the week are not available for online orders, if you would like to enjoy the special of the week place your order in-person at the stadium or over the phone.

The health and safety of Spokane Indians fans and team members continues to be our number one priority. Along with cashless transactions, the Spokane Indians front office team have implemented additional safety precautions, and are going above and beyond the state's Phase II Restaurant guidelines. The Indians thank you for continuing to wear your masks through the ordering process until you are seated at your table.

The Infield Café is open Monday - Thursday from 11:00AM - 2:00PM until the end of July.

