Ending the Regular Season with a Bang!: USL Championship Goal of the Week Nominees: Week 34

The final weekend of the USL Championship's 2024 regular season produced a remarkable 53 goals including some spectacular strikes as the league's finishers ended the campaign on a high note. Here are our top four finishes, now it's up to you to pick the winner of the USL Championship Fans' Choice Goal of the Week presented by Select.

Vote for your favorite goal in the poll below by 12 p.m. ET this Thursday. We'll announce the winner later that afternoon.

