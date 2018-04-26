End of the Year Season Ticket Holder Party Announced

April 26, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The end of the year season ticket holder and corporate partner party has been announced!

The team will be at Rix's Rooftop TOMORROW, Friday, April 27th from 6-8pm to thank the fans and corporate partners. Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available. Rix's Rooftop is located at 511 Fort Street, Port Huron, MI 48060 on the top floor.

This event is open to season ticket holders and corporate partners only, and not open to the public. Please spread the word to those that are able to attend.

We understand it's short notice; however, with schedules, this is the best opportunity for the team to be together to interact with our fan base one last time. We appreciate your understanding.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 26, 2018

End of the Year Season Ticket Holder Party Announced - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.