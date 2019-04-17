End of Season Yard Sale Scheduled for April 24-26

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - Following the conclusion of a memorable turnaround season for the Fayetteville Marksmen, the time has come to prepare for our third season in the All-American City by selling our new/used player equipment, gear, and apparel.

This includes (but is certainly not limited to): Player Gloves, Shells (Pants), New & Used Pro-Stock Sticks, Polo Marksmen Shirts, Team Track Suits, Hockey Bags, Helmets, Marksmen Apparel, Jerseys, Socks, New Balance Workout Gear and more! Some equipment and gear is all-new, while some has been game-worn by the players.

The sale is scheduled to start Wednesday, April 24 from 9 A.M. to 8 P.M. for Season Ticket Holders exclusively, then Thursday, April 25 (9 A.M. to 8 P.M.) and Friday, April 26 (9 A.M. to 5 P.M.) for the general public. Everything for sale will be set up in the North End Zone of the Crown, where our Merchandise Stand would be during game nights. Interested buyers will enter through the Marksmen Office - the door just to the left of the Box Office/Will Call Window.

Cash and Debit/Credit Cards will be accepted forms of payment; sorry, no checks. Come early, as the most coveted items such as jerseys are in very limited supply and high demand. Everything will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. We apologize for any inconvenience.

We look forward to seeing you at the Crown next Wednesday through Friday!

The preparation for the 2019-2020 season begins now for the Fayetteville Marksmen organization! Season Tickets are on-sale now, with the most affordable plans and best benefits we've ever offered.

If you're interested in partnering up with the Marksmen organization, or hearing about our season ticket packages, group packages, mini-plans, or advertising benefits in-arena or with the broadcast, email Director of Digital Marketing and Media Shawn Bednard, SBednard@MarksmenHockey.com or call the Marksmen Office at (910) 321-0123.

