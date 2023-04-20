End of Season Sale April 22, 11am-1pm

(Pensacola, FL ) - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are pleased to announce their upcoming End Of Season Sale on Saturday, April 22 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at the Ice Flyers Front Office, located at the back of the Pensacola Bay Center. Hockey fans and enthusiasts will have the opportunity to purchase used team equipment and official team merchandise at discounted prices.

The End of Season Sale will feature a variety of items, including sticks, gloves, T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts, sweatshirts, and hoodies. T-shirts will be discounted to $10, while long-sleeved shirts will be available for $15. Sweatshirts and hoodies will be offered at prices as low as $25.

The team encourages everyone to come out this Saturday, April 22 and take advantage of the discounts on official team merchandise and used equipment. Fans in attendance will be gifted official team photos from this season while supplies last.

This will be a card-only sale*

