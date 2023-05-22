End of School Year Picnic with the Drive

May 22, 2023 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Greenville Drive News Release







Let's celebrate the end of school in the best way possible! Join us in the 500 Club at Fluor Field on Tuesday, May 30th for all things baseball and family fun as the Greenville Drive takes the field against the Hickory Crawdads! Enjoy a ballpark picnic menu, inflatable games, face painting, prizes, and more. The fun will follow into the game with field day-type inning breaks and appearances from Reedy Rip'It!

The picnic and the rest of the fun will begin at 6 PM when gates open!

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from May 22, 2023

End of School Year Picnic with the Drive - Greenville Drive

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.