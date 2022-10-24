End of an Era: Forney Accepts Role in Atlantic League

October 24, 2022 - American Association (AA) - Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes announced Monday that Rick Forney has resigned from the organization to become the field manager of the Atlantic League's York Revolution.

A Letter From Rick Forney

The transition concludes an historic, 17-year run for Forney as Goldeyes' manager, as well as 26 years overall within the organization.

"When I hired Rick to manage the Winnipeg Goldeyes 17 years ago, there were many individuals who asked the question, 'is he ready?" said Goldeyes' owner Sam Katz. "Those questions were quickly answered. He was more than ready, and he proved that on and off the field with his many accomplishments. Rick was a player, coach, and manager for the Goldeyes. Most importantly, he was a dear friend, as was his wife and partner, Erika. Their support for each other had no limits."

"We watched the Forney family grow up as they spent their summers in Winnipeg, and we shared in the ecstasies and agonies they experienced," Katz added. "We will continue our friendship and always be there for each other. Rick and I always agreed that while baseball is very important to both of us, the most important thing in our lives is family. We are sorry to see him go, but I understand why Rick has decided to make this move. We thank Rick and Erika for everything they have done for the Goldeyes and our beautiful city, and for all of the sacrifices they both made during this 26-year journey."

In 17 seasons as manager, Forney led the Goldeyes to an 887-753 (.541) regular season record, 13 winning seasons, 10 playoff berths, and an American Association-record three championships (2012, 2016, 2017). The 51-year-old first joined the Goldeyes in 1997 as a starting pitcher where he established franchise records in wins, strikeouts, games started, and innings pitched. After serving in a dual role as player and pitching coach in 2000, Forney transitioned into a full-time coaching role later that summer before taking over as the third manager in club history in 2006.

"Rick has done as much for this organization as anyone," said Goldeyes' general manager Andrew Collier. "He led us to three championships and multiple playoff appearances. He is not only our field manager, but one of my closest friends. I'll miss him, but I'm happy that he will be able to continue doing what he loves, and at the same time, be closer to his family. I wish nothing but the best for Rick as he begins the next chapter of his life as the manager of the York Revolution."

Forney was voted American Association Manager of the Year in 2011, guiding Winnipeg to a then team-record 60 wins, and earned the honour again in 2020 after navigating the Goldeyes through the pandemic-affected season as a travel team. During his time at the helm, 43 players had their contracts purchased by Major League organizations, and three Goldeyes managed by Forney eventually went on to play in the Major Leagues (Brandon Kintzler, Ian Thomas, Brennan Bernardino).

Forney's 26 seasons with the Goldeyes are the most of any uniformed personnel with the same team in the history of modern independent baseball, and his 17 seasons as manager trail only Doug Simunic (Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, 1996-2017) and George Tsamis (St. Paul Saints, 2003-20). His 631 managerial wins in the American Association (Winnipeg joined in 2011) are the second-most in league history. For comparison, only nine managers in the history of Major League Baseball have led the same club for 17 or more consecutive seasons, and only five have done so since 1950.

Born in Annapolis, Maryland, Forney was drafted by his hometown Baltimore Orioles in the 26th round in 1991 out of Anne Arundel Community College. Forney compiled a 44-29 record with a 3.60 ERA during his five seasons in the Orioles' farm system, tossing a perfect game for the Double-A Bowie Baysox in 1994, and reaching the Triple-A level in 1995. In 1999, Forney's Goldeyes contract was purchased by the Atlanta Braves where he posted a 2.99 ERA in 12 Double-A starts in a return to affiliated ball.

Located in York, Pennsylvania- and just over an hour from Forney's current home in Maryland- the Revolution began play in the independent Atlantic League in 2007, and have won three league championships (2010, 2011, 2017). Forney succeeds Mark Mason who resigned from the Revolution last month after managing the club for nine seasons.

The Goldeyes have already begun an extensive search for their next manager.

The Revolution are expected to introduce Forney at a news conference on Wednesday, October 26th. The news conference will be broadcast live on the Revolution Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/yorkrevolution/ Winnipeg media are invited to attend.

For information on Winnipeg Goldeyes' 2023 season tickets, individual tickets, group outings, and 10-game mini packs, visit the Goldeyes' official website at www.goldeyes.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Association message board...





American Association Stories from October 24, 2022

End of an Era: Forney Accepts Role in Atlantic League - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.