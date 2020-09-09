Encore Drive-In Night Featuring Kane Brown Comes to Dell Diamond

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express and Encore Live are excited to present Kane Brown as the latest music star to join the lineup of 2020's most exciting, must-see concert series. Dubbed "the future of country," Brown will air his brand-new, never-before-seen show for one night only on Saturday, September 26 at Dell Diamond as part of the wildly popular Encore Drive-In Nights series.

Fans can purchase parking spots in Dell Diamond's West lot to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their own vehicles. The show will be broadcast on a 20-foot by 40-foot screen with audio available in each vehicle via FM radio. Tickets for the show go on sale at noon on September 10 via Ticketmaster/Encore-KaneBrown with early bird ticket pricing available until September 20, while supplies last. Gates at Dell Diamond open at 6:00 p.m. with the performance beginning at 8:00 p.m.

"We are so humbled by fans' response to Encore Drive-In Nights following the recent success of our Metallica and Blake Shelton events," CEO of Encore Live Walter Kinzie said. "We are excited that Kane Brown, who is such a great artist, has joined our initiative. Our team has been working incredibly hard to provide people with fun and safe enjoyment this year and so far we've entertained more than 750,000 fans all over North America. Kane's upcoming show is further proof that people are really into the drive-in concert experience."

Since his debut, Brown has quickly established himself as one of the world's top country music artists and has helped shift the perception of the genre. He ascended to one of the industry's biggest country stars, becoming the first artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts simultaneously and topping the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with his album Experiment. As a follow up to the critically-acclaimed album Experiment, Brown recently released a seven-song EP called Mixtape Vol. 1 that includes popular collaborations "Be Like That" ft. Khalid and Swae Lee and "Last Time I Say Sorry," the song Brown co-wrote with EGOT winner John Legend. The September 26 concert was recorded live and professionally edited to provide fans with a high-quality, thrilling and intimate front-row experience with the chart-topping artist, featuring interviews, behind-the-scenes storytelling and more.

Encore Drive-In Nights series is presented by leading event production company Encore Live, which has partnered with drive-in theaters across the country to provide music fans the closest thing to world-class, live entertainment in a safe, creative way.

Dell Diamond will adhere to all recommended guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as all health mandates from the State of Texas, Williamson County and the City of Round Rock. Staff that interacts with guests will wear personal protective equipment appropriate to their job duties and will enforce at least six feet of space between cars. The event will also use contactless payment and ticketing systems.

Per Texas Governor Greg Abbott's Executive Order on July 2, face coverings are required for individuals age 10 and older in public areas. Guests will be required to wear masks while at Dell Diamond when not enjoying the concert from inside their vehicles.

For more information about Dell Diamond's comprehensive safety plan, fans can visit RRExpress.com/Safety.

The Encore Drive-In Nights concert series kicked off on July 25 with a performance by Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins, and was followed by Metallica on August 29. Unlike traditional concert tickets that are bought for one fan's individual admission, each purchase for Encore Drive-In Nights' concerts will admit one carload of fans. That means up to six people can enjoy this once-in-a-lifetime show for one price. Additional information about Encore Drive-In Nights can be found by visiting Ticketmaster.com/EncoreDriveInNights.

To view the full lineup of a variety of special events coming to Dell Diamond in 2020, visit RRExpress.com/Events. For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter!

