Encarnacion's Blast Not Enough as Revs Drop Finale to Power

(Charleston, WV): JC Encarnacion blasted a three-run home run to tie the game in the fourth but a second comeback attempt fell short as the York Revolution dropped a 7-5 finale to the West Virginia Power on Sunday afternoon at Appalachian Power Park. After being dealt a sweep in the three-game series, the Revs look to rebound on Tuesday evening when they host the Lancaster Barnstormers at 6:30 p.m.

West Virginia opened the scoring in the first inning for the third time in the series as Edwin Espinal lined an RBI single into left-center for the game's first run.

The Power added to the lead with two more in the second as a two-out rally was capped by an Alberto Callaspo RBI single and an Espinal RBI double.

York was held scoreless through the opening three frames, but singles from Melky Mesa and Carlos Castro set the table as Encarnacion launched a three-run homer to left-center, bringing the Revs even at 3-3 in the top of the fourth.

West Virginia went right back on top in the bottom of the fourth thanks to a two-run double down the right field line from Espinal. The Power cleanup hitter was the culprit once again in the sixth, connecting on a two-run homer to left as the West Virginia lead swelled to 7-3.

York inched back as Darian Sandford reached on a wild pitch on a swinging third strike and scored on a Jack Kenley ground out after stealing both second and third base in the top of the seventh.

Osmy Gregorio doubled off the right field wall and crossed the plate on a James Harris two-out RBI single to left in the top of the ninth, providing the final margin.

Notes: Harris (2-for-5) extended his hitting streak to seven consecutive games. Mesa (1-for-2) has hit safely in eight consecutive games including 14 straight starts. Encarnacion's homer was his fourth of the year, all coming in his last 10 games played. Sandford's two steals give him 42 stolen bases on the season, moving past Sean Smith (41 in 2014) for second most in a season in Revs history, trailing only Wilson Valdez (55 in 2014) on the all-time list. Tickets for Tuesday's opener vs. Lancaster are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

