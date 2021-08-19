Ems Pull Within One Game of First Place Frogs

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (54-38) pulled within a game of the Everett AquaSox (54-36) in the High-A West standings on Wednesday night after downing the Frogs by a final of 6-3 at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Conner Nurse (3-7, 5.82 ERA): 5.0 IP | 2 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 4 BB | 6 K

Losing Pitcher: Juan Then (2-3, 6.10 ERA): 3.2 IP | 5 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 0 BB | 6 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: Genovés (5), Auerbach (10) | Everett: Lavey (2)

HOW IT HAPPENED: For the second straight day, the visiting AquaSox struck first and they once again did so in the game's first frame. After putting up four runs in the first inning of Tuesday's series opener, the Frogs settled for a single run on Wednesday as a Cade Marlowe singled home Victor Labrada who led off the game with a walk to put the visitors up, 1-0, through just three outs of play.

One inning later, the Emeralds took a lead that they would not surrender, and they did so on one swing of the bat. Ems catcher Ricardo Genovés stepped up after back-to-back singles from Jairo Pomares and Marco Luciano led off the inning, and Geno brought them both home by mashing his fifth homer as an Emerald, a no-doubter off the bat that put the Emeralds ahead, 3-1.

Three innings later, the Emeralds got another long ball to extend their lead as Brett Auerbach blasted his tenth homer as an Emerald, a laser to left that rocketed off Brett's bat at a mere 22° to extend Eugene's lead to 4-1.

It stayed a 4-1 game until the seventh when the Emeralds added two more to their score thanks to a bases loaded walk drawn by Tyler Fitzgerald and later a passed ball from AquaSox catcher Jake Anchia that allowed Ricardo Genovés to score and make it 6-1, Ems, heading to the eighth.

In that eighth inning, Everett got a run back thanks to a leadoff triple from Tyler Keenan who was then quickly brought home in the ensuing at-bat to pull the AquaSox back within four, and Justin Lavey trimmed it back to a three-run game with a two-out, solo homer in the ninth, but right-hander Ryan Walker was able to record the final out for the Ems to seal a 6-3 win and in the process officially pull Eugene within one game of the first place Frogs in the High-A West standings.

With the Emeralds scoring at least six runs, fans can visit www.EmeraldsBaseball.com and use the promo code 'TIX4SIX' before first pitch on Wednesday to receive 50% off tickets to any remaining Emeralds home game.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Conner Nurse - RHP: The right-hander gave the Ems exactly what they needed, firing 5.0 innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts while allowing four walks and just two hits.

Tyler Schimpf - RHP: Schimpf was downright dominant in his two innings of work, striking out five of the seven batters he faced while the lone blemish was a one-out walk in the sixth.

Ricardo Genovés - C: The Venezuelan backstop finished with the only multi-hit game for the Emeralds on Wednesday night, going 2-for-3 with a three-run homer and two runs scored.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds and Everett AquaSox face off again on Thursday with a first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm PST at PK Park.

You can catch all the action with the voice of the Emeralds Matt Dompe on the call via MiLB.tv, 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

