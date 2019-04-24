Ems Host 2nd Annual Ticket Release Block Party May 4th

April 24, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds are excited to kick off another phenomenal season at PK Park in June, but fans will not have to wait that long to get their hands on tickets this summer. The Ems will host their 2nd Annual Ticket Release Block Party on May 4th, from 10am until 2pm, in front of the PK Park North gates facing MLK Jr. Blvd.

Fans will be able to purchase single-game tickets before they go on sale online on Monday, May 6th, at the Ems' Box Office. There will be plenty of activities for families as well, with music, inflatables, cornhole, and face painting. The Pitchin' Kitchen, the Ems' food truck, will also be on site with food and drink for purchase that will be available at the stadium this season. This will be everyone's first opportunity to purchase team merchandise to get ready for the summer as well. This season's manager, Lance Rymel, will be in attendance to meet fans of all ages as well.

"We had a tremendous amount of success with last year's block party leading up to our season," said Allan Benavides, General Manager of the club. "We want to carry the momentum from our championship season last year into this summer, and that begins with this event."

During the event, the Ems will also host a local Major League Baseball Jr. Home Run Derby. This fun and exciting youth competition is a free way for talented youngsters to showcase their hitting abilities, with the opportunity of competing at the National Finals during the MLB All-Star Week. Boys and girls are divided into two age divisions: 12U and 14U, and will have the chance to advance through three levels of competition. The Local Championships at PK Park will advance to the Regional Level. Registration starts at 10 a.m., with the first swing at 10:30 a.m. Each participant will have two minutes to hit as many home runs as they can off a pitching machine. Participants should bring a bat and helmet if they have one. All participants must bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration/waver form prior to the start of the competition.

Tickets for the most highly attended games, especially the 4th of July, are expected to sell out quickly, so fans are urged to arrive right when the event begins at 10am. For any questions regarding the event, fans are encouraged to call the Ems' Front Office at (541) 342-5367, or visit www.EmeraldsBaseball.com.

The Eugene Emeralds are the short-season Class A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. The Ems won their 2nd NWL Championship in the past three seasons in 2018, defeating the Spokane Indians 3 games to none. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and won the Larry MacPhail Award in 2018, awarded to the club with the top promotional efforts in all of Minor League Baseball. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 24, 2019

Ems Host 2nd Annual Ticket Release Block Party May 4th - Eugene Emeralds

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.