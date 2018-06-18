Ems Drop Soggy Father's Day Contest

June 18, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release





A beautiful summer's day at the ballpark on Father's Day turned gloomy and rainy as the Emeralds pitching failed them for the first time this season. Despite a late comeback attempt, the Ems gave up 12 hits and a pair of homers as they fell 6-4 in front of 4,444 at PK Park.

Brailyn Marquez (0-1) came out firing strikes, getting the first two batters of the game on strikeouts, but was hit hard by the Canadians (1-2) after. It started on back to back singles from Nick Podkul and Christopher Bec. Reilly Johnson then smacked a 1-1 pitch to right field, just over the head of Jonathan Sierra and bouncing out of play for a ground rule double. Marquez got Jesus Navarro to pop out to end the inning.

Eugene (2-1) countered with a run of their own after Luis Diaz walked and stole second. After Nelson Velazquez struck out, Gustavo Polanco doubled down the left field line, scoring Diaz and tying the game at 1-1.

Marquez was knocked out of the game in the fourth after 65 pitches and got the first two out quickly, but left the bases loaded after walking a pair and hitting a batter. Casey Ryan came in and got Brandon Polizzi to pop out to end the inning. Marquez finished with six strikeouts and two walks, giving up just three hits and one run in 3.2 innings.

The Canadians got to Ryan in the fifth, when Tanner Kirwer doubled with one out and Nick Podkul drove him in with a triple. Ryan almost got out of the inning after striking out Bec, but Johnson singled to score Podkul and make it 3-1.

Vancouver increased their lead off a home run by McGregory Contreras in the sixth off of Ryan and another on a Navarro squeeze bunt off reliever Stephen Ridings to score Bec to make it 5-1. Ryan finished with 2.1 innings, giving up five hits and three runs while striking out a pair.

The Ems started their comeback in the seventh on a leadoff double by Cam Balego and a one out double by Diaz to score Balego. They scored two more in the eighth when Velazquez singled to lead off the inning before Polanco smashed a ball to center for a triple. He scored on a Sierra ground out to make it a 5-4 game.

Polanco finished the day going 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI and a run scored.

Including Ridings, a trio of relievers went one inning for the Ems, with Ridings striking out a pair giving up two hits and a run. Yan De La Cruz worked a perfect eighth with two strikeouts, while Sean Barry gave up a solo homer to Contreras in the ninth along with a pair of strikeouts.

Monday's game will feature Ryan Williams on the mound for the Ems. Williams started the season with triple-A Iowa, but has been on the DL and will make his season debut. Vancouver will send out Josh Winckowski for the 7:05 pm first pitch.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.