Ems and Frogs Split Twin Billing

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (56-40) split a doubleheader with the Everett AquaSox (56-38) on Saturday PK Park, winning the first game by a final of 3-1 while later falling in extra innings by a final of 4-3 in the second game.

GAME ONE | THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Kai-Wei Teng (5-4, 4.42 ERA): 7.0 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 2 BB | 11 K

Losing Pitcher: Stephen Kolek (3-1, 5.40 ERA): 4.2 IP | 8 H | 3 R | 3 ER | 1 BB | 11 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: Auerbach (12) | Everett: Scheffler (4)

GAME ONE | HOW IT HAPPENED: For the first time this series the Everett offense was held in check during the first frame, and meanwhile for the second consecutive night the Emeralds got their first run via a leadoff homer from Brett Auerbach, but his homer on Saturday differed from the prior eleven homers he's hit as an Emerald this season.

Staked to a 2-0 count, Auerbach laced a hard liner to left-center field where the ball caromed off the top of the wall before ping-ponging around center field. Thanks to a less-than-rapid reaction from Everett center fielder Victor Labrada, Auerbach raced all the way around to barely beat the throw home for an inside-the-park home run.

Two inning later, Auerbach plated the second Emeralds run of the day when Armani Smith singled him home after Auerbach had previously singled two batters prior.

After another two innings, the Emeralds offense was heard from once more as Marco Luciano collected his third hit of the day to drive home Tyler Fitzgerald and stretch Eugene's lead to 3-0.

Meanwhile, Ems starting pitcher Kai-Wei Teng was absolutely masterful on the mound as he racked up a career-high eleven strikeouts while the Frogs only advanced one runner past second base through the first six innings.

In the seventh, the AquaSox offense finally got to Teng as Matt Scheffler tattooed his fourth homer of the season to left, a solo blast with one out in the inning, but Teng was able to get induce a groundout and a lineout over the next two at-bats to seal a stellar seven-inning complete game outing and give the Emeralds a 3-1 win in Game One of the doubleheader.

GAME ONE | PEAK PERFORMERS:

Kai-Wei Teng - RHP: The Taiwanese right-hander was masterful in his seventeenth start of the season, firing 7.0 innings of one-run ball while tying a career-high with eleven strikeouts and only allowing three hits and two walks.

Marco Luciano - SS: Marco finished Game One with a game-high three hits, going 3-for-3 with three singles and an RBI.

Brett Auerbach - 2B: Auerbach plated two of Eugene's three runs in Game One, going 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park homer and two runs scored.

GAME TWO | THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Nate Fisher (1-0, 2.63 ERA): 2.0 IP | 2 H | 2 R | 0 ER | 1 BB | 3 K

Losing Pitcher: Tyler Schimpf (1-2, 5.26 ERA): 2.0 IP | 2 H | 3 R | 0 ER | 2 BB | 3 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: N/A | Everett: N/A

GAME TWO | HOW IT HAPPENED: Game Two reverted back to the norm of this week by starting just as the first four games of the current series had: with the AquaSox scoring first in the first inning.

Cade Marlowe singled with two outs to start an early rally for the Frogs, and after Marlowe swiped second and then advanced to third on a wild pitch from Eugene's Jasier Herrera, Dariel Gomez brought him home with a single to right that put the Frogs in front, 1-0.

It stayed 1-0 until the third when back-to-back bunts by the Ems yielded their first run of the game.

After Kwan Adkins reached on a beautifully executed bunt single, Tyler Fitzgerald followed in the ensuing at-bat by laying down a bunt on the first pitch, but while the bunt was fielded cleanly by pitcher Jimmy Joyce his throw to first glanced off the glove of Everett first baseman Tyler Keenan and trickled into no-man's land in foul territory to allow Adkins to come around and score all the way from first, tying the game at 1-1.

It stayed 1-1 all the way until the eighth as both starting pitchers, Jasier Herrera for Eugene and Jimmy Joyce for Everett, along with both bullpens were strong for their respective squads.

However, the game was sent to extras with both sides deadlocked at 1-1 after seven innings, and Everett retook the lead in the first frame of free baseball when Conner Hoover sent what seemed to be a routine ground ball to Tyler Fitzgerald at short, but Fitzgerald's throw sailed well wide of Ems first baseman Logan Wyatt and ultimately trickled into the Emeralds dugout to allow Victor Labrada, who started the inning on second base per MiLB extra innings rules, to score and put Everett back up by one, 2-1.

Ems right-hander Tyler Schimpf was able to pick up back-to-back strikeouts and then got Tyler Keenan to an 0-2 count, but Keenan added what would prove to be much needed insurance by doubling to the wall in left, scoring both Everett baserunners to stretch Everett's lead to 4-1.

Trailing by three and down to their final three outs, Eugene kickstarted a rally when Kwan Adkins led off the bottom of the eighth by legging out an infield single, and two batters later Armani Smith delivered a single to left that scored Marco Luciano who started the inning on second, and that brought the potential winning run to the plate in the form of Sean Roby.

Roby, who played hero twenty-four hours prior by belting a walk-off homer on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth, wasn't able to conjure the same heroics, but he was somehow able to muster some magic to ultimately reach base and keep the Emeralds hopes alive. Roby skied what seemed to be a routine fly ball to right, but Everett right fielder Cade Marlowe saw the ball dance in the swirling wind at PK Park before ultimately glancing off his glove and falling to the turf, thereby loading the bases with just one out and bringing Jairo Pomares to the plate.

Pomares followed by grounding out softly to the right side, but his groundout brought the Emeralds within one as Luciano was able to score from third while Smith advanced to third and Roby moved up to second.

That brought up Logan Wyatt who fouled off back-to-back two-strike pitches to stay alive, and on the seventh pitch of the at-bat Wyatt sliced a tailing fly ball down the left field line that appeared to potentially be the game-winning base knock for Eugene, but Everett's Kennie Taylor got an excellent jump and made a marvelous sliding grab to rob Wyatt of a walk-off winner and give Everett a much needed win, just their second win through six games so far this series.

GAME TWO | PEAK PERFORMERS:

Jasier Herrera - RHP: The big right-hander from Colombia gave the Emeralds all they could possibly ask for in a spot start, firing a season-high 4.0 innings with a season-high six strikeouts while allowing just one run.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds and Everett AquaSox wrap this week's series on Sunday at 5:05pm PST at PK Park.

You can catch all the action with the voice of the Emeralds Matt Dompe on the call via MiLB.tv, 95.3FM The Score, MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

Tickets to Emeralds home games are available at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

