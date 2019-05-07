Ems Alums Combine for No-Hitter in South Bend

Former Eugene Emeralds pitchers Derek Casey and Peyton Remy made history last night in the heartland. The two alums of the 2018 Eugene Emeralds squad combined to no-hit the Cedar Rapids Kernels at Four Winds Field in South Bend, Indiana.

Casey put forth what was unquestionably the best outing of his professional career stringing together seven scoreless innings with a career-high 6 strikeouts and no walks. The Mechanicsville, VA native has now tossed 11 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to his previous appearance.

Following Casey's departure, Remy shut the door over the final two innings to send the South Bend bench into a frenzy and give the organization its second-ever no-hitter.

A 9th round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft draft, Casey made 5 regular season appearances (3 starts) for the Ems during 2018 after joining the team in July. The former Virginia Cavalier saved his best outing for the postseason, though, when he tossed 1.2 scoreless innings in Game One of the 2018 NWL Championship Series, a 3-2 win for Eugene.

Meanwhile, Remy joined the Ems just in time for last season's postseason run and promptly put forth strong efforts in both of his playoff appearances. A 17th round pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, Remy tossed 7 scoreless innings along with 8 K's and just 2 BB's while helping guide the Ems to the organization's second Freitas Cup in three years.

Adding to the banner night for Ems alums, Tyler Durna, also a member of the 2018 Eugene Emeralds squad, drove in the only runs of the game, a two-run blast in the 5th inning.

