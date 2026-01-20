Empire Strykers vs. St. Louis Ambush - 1.16.26 - MASL Highlights
Published on January 20, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
In another low-scoring affair between these two, it's the St. Louis Ambush taking the full share of points in a 4-2 win
From The Family Arena in St. Charles, MO
