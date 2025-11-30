Empire Strykers V. San Diego Sockers - November 28th, 2025 - MASL Highlights 2025-26

Published on November 30, 2025 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Empire Strykers YouTube Video







For the first time in over 1000 days, the Empire Strykers defeat the San Diego Sockers in a back-and-forth contest you have to see to believe







Major Arena Soccer League Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.