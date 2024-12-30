Empire Strykers V. San Diego Sockers - 12.28.24
December 30, 2024 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Empire Strykers YouTube Video
SoCal rivals take the field for the first time in the 2024/25 season as the Empire Strykers take on the San Diego Sockers
Live from Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA
