Emperors Tag Booker as Broadcaster

ROME, GA - The Rome Emperors announced today that Gavin Booker would become the team's play-by-play broadcaster, calling the action for all sixty-six home games in 2024.

Booker, a native of Ashland, Virginia, returns to the Rome staff after spending the 2023 season as the Media Relations Intern where he served in various roles as well as calling eleven games as the lead play-by-play announcer.

Booker spent his college years at Berry College where he majored in Sports Communications. He played three years of college baseball for the Berry Vikings before shifting his focus to broadcasting and SID work.

In 2021, Gavin began working for the Sun Belt Baseball League, Georgia's premier summer wood bat league, where he interned as a radio broadcaster for the Waleska Wild Things. In year two with the SBL, he served as the Director of Media Relations and Communications for the Choccolocco Monsters in their inaugural season.

"This is a dream realized for me. To be named the voice of the best new brand in baseball for an organization with serious momentum and aligned vision is such a unique honor that I do not take lightly" says Booker. "I can't wait to get under the headset and bring you, the best fans in all of sports, Rome Emperors baseball."

"I am thrilled to have Gavin in the booth with us this summer" says Justin Franklin, the Emperors Media Relations Coordinator. "Gavin has had the opportunity to learn and work with some of the best in the business, and we're thrilled to see what he does with a full slate of sixty-six games."

Fans can listen to Gavin Booker broadcast every inning of Rome Emperors home games beginning on April 5th, as the Hickory Crawdads come to town to open the 2024 campaign. Every Emperors home game will be broadcasted live on MiLB.TV and the Bally Sports App, as well as an audio only stream on GoEmperors.com.

