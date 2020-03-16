Emma Tiedemann Hired as New "Voice of the Sea Dogs"

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have announced the hiring of Emma Tiedemann as the team's new Director of Broadcasting. Tiedemann replaces longtime Sea Dogs radio broadcaster Mike Antonellis, who has joined the Pawtucket Red Sox broadcast team.

Tiedemann becomes just the fifth lead broadcaster in the Sea Dogs 27-year history. She has spent the previous two seasons as the Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations for the Lexington Legends, where she called back-to-back South Atlantic League Championships. In 2019, she was honored as the South Atlantic League Media Relations Director of the Year. During the off-season, she served as the voice of Morehead State University Women's Basketball on ESPN+ and radio.

"I am thrilled to be joining a world class organization," stated Tiedemann. "It is an honor to be following in Mike's footsteps because he has achieved so much during his tenure in Portland. I can't wait to get to work bringing Portland Sea Dogs baseball to fans across the country!"

Prior to joining the Legends Emma was the Broadcast and Media Relations Assistant for the St. Paul Saints, an independent baseball team. She spent 2015 and 2016 in Medford, Oregon as Broadcast and Communications Manager for the Medford Rogues, a collegiate summer team. In 2014, she was part of the broadcast duo for the Mat-Su Miners, another summer collegiate team, in Palmer, Alaska.

The Dallas, Texas native attended the University of Missouri where Tiedemann earned a Bachelor's degree in secondary education and a minor in history.

"Emma is highly respected throughout the industry; she is a rising star who has an incredible knowledge and passion for the game of baseball" stated Sea Dogs President & General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "I know that our fans will enjoy listening to her, she has a remarkable ability to paint a picture of the action for the fans. We are excited to welcome her to the Sea Dogs organization and the Portland community."

Tiedemann will call the games on the U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network, with 95.5/95.9 FM WPEI serving as the flagship station. All regular season Sea Dogs' games, home and road will be broadcast live on the network along with any postseason games, if applicable. In addition to the radio, all games can be heard online through seadogs.com or MiLB.com. All Sea Dogs games are also streamed in high definition live and on demand through MiLB.TV.

