Emilus Caps off Monster Game with His Third TD!

Published on June 13, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders YouTube Video







Sam Emilus records his third touchdown of the game to give his team the lead late in the fourth quarter, sending Mosaic Stadium into a frenzy.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.