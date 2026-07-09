Emilio Ycaza: June Player of the Month: USL Championship
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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The USL Championship today announced that Charleston Battery midfielder Emilio Ycaza has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month for June after recording two goals and three assists across all competitions to lead Charleston to an undefeated month in which it led the league in goals.
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