Emilio Ycaza: June Player of the Month: USL Championship

Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Charleston Battery YouTube Video







The USL Championship today announced that Charleston Battery midfielder Emilio Ycaza has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Month for June after recording two goals and three assists across all competitions to lead Charleston to an undefeated month in which it led the league in goals.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026

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