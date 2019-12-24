Emil Larmi Reassigned to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that goaltender Emil Larmi has been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from the Wheeling Nailers (ECHL).

Larmi, 23, recorded a shutout in his ECHL debut, denying 26 shots in the Nailers' 3-0 win over the Toledo Walleye on Dec. 20, 2019. In two starts with Wheeling, Larmi had a 1-1-0 record with a 1.51 goals against average and .954 save percentage.

In four games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, the rookie posted a 1-1-2 record with a 4.43 goals against average and .861 save percentage. He registered 30 saves for his first AHL win on Oct. 16, 2019 vs. Binghamton.

Prior to joining the Penguins, Larmi spent the past four years playing professionally in Finland. Last season, he captured the Liiga Championship as the starting goalie for HPK HÃ¤meenlinna. He had a 1.72 goals against average and .932 save percentage in the 2019 Liiga Playoffs en route to winning the league title.

An undrafted free agent, the native of Lahti, Finland signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Pittsburgh on June 2, 2019.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is, Friday, Dec. 27, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop between the Penguins and Phantoms is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

