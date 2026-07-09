Emil Jääskeläinen: USL Championship Goal of the Week Winner: Week 17/18
Published on July 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted goal is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Wednesday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from July 9, 2026
- Match Preview: Republic FC at Athletic Club Boise (Prinx Tires USL Cup) - Sacramento Republic FC
- Roots Host Spokane Velocity FC for Prinx Tires USL Cup Match at Merritt College - Oakland Roots SC
- Loudoun United FC Travels to Pittsburgh for Final PRINX Tires USL Cup Group Stage Match - Loudoun United FC
- Birmingham Legion FC Announces Relocation of Match with New Mexico United - New Mexico United
- USL Cup Preview: Hounds vs. Loudoun United FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- USL CUP Preview: Rhode Island FC vs. Brooklyn FC: July 4, 2026 - Rhode Island FC
- Birmingham Legion FC to Host "Soccer in Shelby County" Match - Birmingham Legion FC
- Emilio Ycaza Wins USLC Player of the Month for June - Charleston Battery
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Provide Update on Gameday Venue Future and Pathways - Oakland Roots SC
- Oakland Roots and Soul Sports Club Provide Update on Gameday Venue Future and Pathways - Oakland Roots SC
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Monterey Bay FC: Saturday, July 11, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- How to Watch: Las Vegas Lights FC at Monterey Bay FC: Saturday, July 11, 7:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Match Preview: Rhode Island FC vs Brooklyn FC: Saturday, 7 PM - Brooklyn FC
- Republic FC 2-1 Winners over Rhode Island FC - Sacramento Republic FC
- Rhode Island FC Falls 2-1 in Back-And-Forth Battle at Sacramento Republic FC - Rhode Island FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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