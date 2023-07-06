Emeralds Win Game 2 Against Tri-City

The Eugene Emeralds have taken Game 2 of the six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils. The Emeralds now move to 40-37 on the season and 6-5 to start the second half.

It was action-packed as the Emeralds scored their first two runs of the game in the bottom half of the first inning. After a pitch hit Grant McCray, he found his way into scoring position when Carter Williams singled on a line drive to left field. With a full count, Jared Dupere singled on a line drive to right field shortly after, creating an opportunity for McCray to come home.

One pitch after he arrived on base, Dupere stole his eighth base of the season to have two runners in scoring position. Aeverson Arteaga capitalized on that opportunity after hitting an RBI single to right field to make the score 2-0 in the opening inning.

The following inning started after Max Wright had a five-pitch walk for another opportunity to score. After back-to-back strikeouts, Donnie Walton hit his second double of the season to center field for the third run of the game.

The Dust Devils were able to put their first run on the board in the top of the fifth inning after a throwing error in a pick-off attempt to third base by Max Wright. Werner Blakely stole his 11th base of the season and cut the deficit to two.

The Emeralds responded by adding three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. It all started after Luis Toribio singled on a line drive to right field, which led to Wright's fourth double of the season and the fourth run of the game. Shortly after, Ghordy Santos singled on a line drive to right field, which caused Wright to come home and Santos was able to advance to second after a throwing error by right fielder, Alexander Ramirez. The inning ended with McCray's sixth triple of the season, and Santos crossed the plate for the sixth run of the game.

The scoring didn't stop there. In the next inning, Dupere started it off with a walk and the next batter, Aeverson Arteaga, hit his 15th double of the season to left field for the seventh run of the game. Two outs go by, and Max Wright finishes the inning by bringing Arteaga home with an RBI single for the eighth and final run of the game.

Tri-City didn't go down without a fight. After two walks in the top of the eighth inning, Matt Coutney reached first base after a throwing error by Carter Williams, leading Adrian Placencia to come home for the Dust Devils second and final run of the game.

After the Emeralds threw a combined no-hitter yesterday - the first one since 2015 - the pitching staff continued the strong performances today. John Michael Bertrand was awarded the win after going five innings with two hits, one run, and seven strikeouts. Brett Standlee came in to relief him and kept the momentum going. In three innings, he allowed two hits, one run and struck out five in the Emeralds' third straight win.

