Emeralds Win First Game of the Season

April 15, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







After having the first three games in the books, the Emeralds win their first game of the season against the Spokane Indians 7-3

The first three innings of action were on the quieter side with no runs on the board behind a solid start for Prelander Berroa, pitching four innings, only giving up one hit and striking out four.

RBI singles by LF Armani Smith and 3B Casey Schmitt would get the Emeralds' offense going to score SS Marco Luciano and Smith.

In the following inning, the Emeralds would add a run to their lead with an RBI double by Luciano to cash in OF Luis Matos to make it a 3-0 lead.

Insurance runs would be added to the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Matos to score C Patrick Bailey. An RBI line drive double by RF Ghordy Santos to right would score Casey Schmitt and Jimmy Glowenke.

The damage was not over in the sixth inning as an RBI sac fly to left field by Luciano would score the tagging Matos.

In the final two innings, the Indians scored three runs in an attempt to come-from-behind but fell short.

The Emeralds look to capture their first series lead in the series as they throw their young LHP Kyle Harrison on the mound versus RHP Tony Loci. First pitch at 7:35 tomorrow 7:20 pregame on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.