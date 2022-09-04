Emeralds Wait Until the Ninth Inning to Take the Final Game of the Series

Eugene scored three runs in the ninth inning to win the series and the final home game of the regular season.

Jake Wong started on the mound for the Emeralds, but he didn't stay long. In three innings, he allowed two hits, walked two, and struck out three. The Emeralds used six pitchers, one for each inning, to finish the game.

The scoring didn't start until the fifth inning after Everett's left fielder Spencer Packard and right fielder Alberto Rodriguez hit back-to-back home runs to take a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, Max Wright hit a walk-off three-run home run over the right-center field to win the game.

The Emeralds will hop on the road one last time and head to Vancouver for the final series of the regular seasons. They will return to Eugene on Monday, September 12th, for the first game of the 2022 Northwest League Championship Series.

