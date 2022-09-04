Emeralds Two-Hit AquaSox, 4-0

Eugene, OR: Starting pitcher Mason Black threw six innings of one-hit baseball before turning to his bullpen to complete the shutout as the Eugene Emeralds (37-22, 75-47) held the Everett AquaSox (26-33, 57-67) to two hits on the way to a 4-0 win.

Black and AquaSox starter Jordan Jackson were locked up in a pitcher's duel early as both carried no hitters into the fourth inning. Hunter Bishop and Marco Luciano recorded the first two hits for the Emeralds with back-to-back singles to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Bishop then scored the game's first run two batters later when he came home on a Patrick Bailey double, giving the Emeralds a 1-0 lead. Luciano scored one batter later when Carter Williams grounded out to second base and the Emeralds were out in front 2-0 after four innings.The Emeralds added on two more in the bottom of the seventh when Robert Emery doubled on a line drive to center field that drove in Williams and Jimmy Glowenke, increasing the lead to 4-0. The Emeralds pitching did the rest at Mason Black pitched six shutout innings followed by one inning each from Brooks Crawford, Tanner Andrews and Ty Weber.

Dariel Gomez and Ben Ramirez each had doubles for Everett.

The final road game of the AquaSox season is scheduled for Sunday September 4. RHP Juan Mercedes (6-8, 4.70 ERA) will start for the AquaSox and RHP Jake Wong (6-5, 4.68 ERA) will take the mound for the Emeralds. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. with the pregame show beginning at 3:45 p.m. Tune in to 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO for all of the action. The AquaSox will return home on Tuesday September 6 to begin a six-game series with the Hillsboro Hops to wrap up the 2022 season.

