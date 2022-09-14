Emeralds Take Game Two of the Playoffs

Eugene takes a 2-0 lead in the championship series as they head to Vancouver for the sweep.

Left-handed pitcher Nick Swiney started on the mound for the Emeralds. In four innings, he allowed four hits, three runs, no walks, and struck out four.

The Emeralds jumped on the board first to start the game after Hunter Bishop singled on a ground ball to third baseman and Grant McCray crossed the plate.

The next inning, the Canadians responded. Shortstop Alex De Jesús doubled on a line drive to left field which brought in their first run of the night. The next batter, Garrett Spain hit a sacrifice fly to take the lead.

After a little scoring break, Vancouver's catcher Andres Sosa hit a home run over the center field wall.

The sixth inning was a game changer for the Emeralds. It started with a single hit by Luis Matos which brought two runners home to tie the game. Immediately after, Marco Luciano hit a three-run home run to take a 6-3 lead. PK park erupted as Luciano touched each base.

The night ended with a two-run home run hit by Dasan Brown for a final score of 6-5.

The Emeralds will head to Canada to finish the series. First pitch will be thrown at 7:05 pm PT, and will be available to stream on MiLB.TV.

