Emeralds Split Double Header with Combined No-No

May 2, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release


In game one of the double header, the Emeralds' pitching threw a combined no hitter to regain the series lead 3-0.

The first run of the game came in the third inning where 3B Carter Aldrete led off the inning with a solo home run by 3B Carter Aldrete to give the Emeralds their only lead of the game 1-0.

In the following inning, an RBI single by C Patrick Bailey scored DH Marco Luciano 2-0.

The last run of the game was scored by an RBI sacrifice fly by SS Casey Schmitt to bring in RF Armani Smith 3-0.

Emeralds' pitching would go 7 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, BB and 8 K.

Game Two would be a different story.

The Dust Devils started the game by scoring two runs by an RBI single by SS Kyren Paris and RBI single by 2B Osmy Gregorio 2-0.

An insurance run was scored in the third.

An RBI double by Steven Rivas cashed in Gregorio 3-0.

The Emeralds attempted to come-from-behind in the sixth.

With the bases loaded, Smith drove in the first run of the game with an RBI walk 3-1.

An RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares scored another run to cut the deficit down 3-2.

The Emeralds would go down quietly in the seventh to split the double header 3-2.

The Emeralds will host a series at home against the Hillsboro Hops starting on Wednesday at 6:35 PM. First pitch at 7:35 PM on 95.3 The Score or on MiLB.TV.

