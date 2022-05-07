Emeralds' Remain Quiet in Doubleheader Against Hops
May 7, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release
The Emeralds got on the board first with a leadoff solo home run by 2B Ghordy Santos 1-0.
The score would stay that way for another two innings.
Hillsboro answered back with two runs to break the deficit 2-1.
Two innings later, LF Jairo Pomares evened up the score with one swing of the bat to make it 2-2.
The Hops would score a last minute run to win them the game in the seventh inning 3-2.
In game two of the doubleheader, the Hops didn't waste any time to jump ahead.
A home run in the second by 1B Elian Miranda got the Hops on the board first 1-0.
Emeralds would receive their first lead of the day with a two RBI double by LF Jairo Pomares to score in 3B Casey Schmitt and RF Armani Smith 2-1
In the fourth and seventh inning, the Hops scored three more runs, enough to win the game 4-2.
The Emeralds were able to cash in a run to cut the deficit to one with an RBI groundout by Santos 4-3.
A strikeout by Smith would finish the game with the tying run at third.
Tomorrow the Emeralds will have the series finale in an evened up series 2-2. First pitch is at 6:05 PM, 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2022
- Emeralds' Remain Quiet in Doubleheader Against Hops - Eugene Emeralds
- Tonight's Game Postponed, Doubleheader on Sunday - Spokane Indians
- C's Trade Shutouts in Doubleheader Split - Vancouver Canadians
- AquaSox Split Double Header in Vancouver - Everett AquaSox
- George Kirby Called up to the Mariners - Everett AquaSox
- Hops Throw One-Hitter, But Lose 1-0 - Hillsboro Hops
- Emeralds' One Run Enough for Shutout Win against Hops - Eugene Emeralds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.