Emeralds' Remain Quiet in Doubleheader Against Hops

May 7, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds got on the board first with a leadoff solo home run by 2B Ghordy Santos 1-0.

The score would stay that way for another two innings.

Hillsboro answered back with two runs to break the deficit 2-1.

Two innings later, LF Jairo Pomares evened up the score with one swing of the bat to make it 2-2.

The Hops would score a last minute run to win them the game in the seventh inning 3-2.

In game two of the doubleheader, the Hops didn't waste any time to jump ahead.

A home run in the second by 1B Elian Miranda got the Hops on the board first 1-0.

Emeralds would receive their first lead of the day with a two RBI double by LF Jairo Pomares to score in 3B Casey Schmitt and RF Armani Smith 2-1

In the fourth and seventh inning, the Hops scored three more runs, enough to win the game 4-2.

The Emeralds were able to cash in a run to cut the deficit to one with an RBI groundout by Santos 4-3.

A strikeout by Smith would finish the game with the tying run at third.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will have the series finale in an evened up series 2-2. First pitch is at 6:05 PM, 5:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 7, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.