Emeralds Plate Fifteen Runs in Shellacking in Spokane

EUGENE, OR - Well, that one got out of hand. One day removed from being handed their first loss of the season, the Eugene Emeralds (5-1) respond with an offensive explosion for the ages as they posted a 15-1 win over the Spokane Indians (1-5) in the finale of a six-game series in Spokane.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene took the game's first lead right out of the gate as Sean Roby's ground-rule double down the right field line scored Patrick Bailey to put the Ems in front early, 1-0.

The lead was doubled two innings later when Will Wilson delivered the second of what would be four hits for him on the evening, an RBI single to score Simon Whiteman and make it 2-0.

Spokane immediately responded in the home half of the inning to cut the deficit in half behind a pair of infield singles and an RBI groundout from Eddy Diaz, but that would be the game's last glimmer of anything remotely positive for the Spokane Indians.

In the fourth, Eugene capitalized on three Spokane errors to score twice and stretch their lead to 4-1, and two more errors in the fifth helped the Emeralds bat around and score three more.

In the sixth, ten more Emeralds came to the plate and four more came across to score despite only posting one hit in the entire inning, a leadoff triple by Wilson, and the score stood at 11-1 heading to the bottom of the inning.

Three more runs scored on one swing of the bat in the seventh, a three-run bomb by Franklin Labour on the first pitch he saw to make it 14-1.

The Emeralds offense was held at bay in the eighth, but Diego Rincones added one more run for good measure in the ninth with a tape-measure solo homer to left to cap the scoring in a 15-1 win for the Emeralds.

On the mound, three Emeralds pitchers - Caleb Kilian, John Russell, and Ryan Walker - combined to hold the Indians to just one run on four hits while striking out twelve as Kilian moved to 2-0 on the season.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Ems head back to Oregon to face off against the Hillsboro Hops in a doubleheader on Monday at Ron Tonkin Field. The doubleheader will feature two, seven-inning games with game one scheduled to start at 5:05pm.

You can listen live to all the action on 95.3FM The Score, via MiLB.com or on the MiLB app.

