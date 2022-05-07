Emeralds' One Run Enough for Shutout Win against Hops

Emeralds' jump to a 2-0 lead against the Hillsboro Hops in a one-hit 1-0 lead.

The Hops' pitching was on the verge of a combined no hitter, but would find themselves trailing at the end of the sixth.

A wild pitch by Julio Urias scored the only run of the game by 2B Jimmy Glowenke from third 1-0.

The no hit bid was put to rest by a single by RF Ghordy Santos in the seventh inning.

Emeralds' starter Kyle Harrison had another great start on the mound.

He went 4 IP, 2 H 0 ER, 3 BB and 10 K.

Tomorrow the Emeralds will host a doubleheader on Safari Night as they will start RHP Randy Rodriguez for game one and LHP Nick Swiney for game two against RHP Jamison Hill game one and LHP Kenny Hernandez game two. First pitch for game one is at 5:05 PM and game two will be 40 minutes after gameone. 4:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

