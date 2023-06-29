Emeralds Get Shutout against Everett

The Eugene Emeralds dropped the second game against the Everett Aquasox by a final score of 1-0. The Emeralds move to 36-35 on the season and 2-3 to start the 2nd half.

If you like watching quick baseball, this was the game for you. This game took just 2 hours and 1 minute from start to finish, which is the 2nd quickest game of the season for Eugene. Grant McCray led the ballgame off with a bunt single and Eugene was held hitless until the 9th inning when Adrian Sugastey had a 1-out single to break the hitless streak.

The lone run of the ballgame for Everett came in the home half of the fourth inning. Alberto Rodriguez started the inning off with a triple, and after Hogan Windish struck out, that brought up Axel Sanchez. Sanchez connected with a baseball and drove it off the top of the wall in left center field. He was able to hustle around the base path for a sliding triple that plated Rodriguez. The Aquasox almost had another run, but pitcher Hayden Birdsong made an incredible play to steal an out from Ben Ramirez. It was a linedrive up the middle hit right at Birdsong and he was able to get his glove up just in time to rob the base hit. He then got James Parker to pop-out to end the inning.

The pitching was fantastic today for the Emeralds. Hayden Birdsong pitched 5 innings and allowed 4 hits and 1 earned run. He walked just 1 batter and struck out 5. William Kempner pitched the 6th inning and sent down the batters in order. Hunter Dula pitched the 7th and the 8th inning and didn't allow a single base runner and struck out 2 batters. His ERA has now dropped to 1.91 on the season. William Kempner also lowered his ERA to just 1.80. The backend of the bullpen has been excellent all year for the Emeralds and nothing changed today. It's tough for Birdsong that he earned the loss in tonight's ballgame, but it's very promising to see the young right-handed pitcher bounce back after a tough outing last week against Vancouver.

The Emeralds bats are going to need to come alive during the rest of the series after getting shut out tonight. They'll have to rattle off four straight wins against Everett if they want to win the series, or win 3 of the next four if they want to head home with a series split. The Emeralds are now just 3-8 against Everett this year as they've been the one team to really have Eugene's number.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow night with first pitch set for 7:05 P.M. Left-handed pitcher John Michael Bertrand will be on the bump for the Ems as he looks to continue what's been a very strong start to his career as an Emerald. The Ems will be 2 games out of first place heading into the ballgame tomorrow night as Everett sits atop the standings at 4-1 to start the 2nd half.

