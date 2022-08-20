Emeralds Even Series with Luciano Grand Slam

August 20, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds were able to even up the series against the Hillsboro Hops with a much needed win 5-1.

It would be the Emeralds scoring the first run of the game this time as C Pat Bailey drove in LF Jairo Pomares on an RBI single in the second to give them a 1-0 lead.

With the bases loaded in the third, Emeralds' SS Marco Luciano cleaned up the bases with one swing of the bat on a grand slam 5-0.

The Hops refused to go down quietly as C Caleb Roberts doubled in 2B Ryan Bliss to avoid the shut out 5-1.

Emeralds' pitching struck out a total of 13 Hops hitters in the game.

The Emeralds will look to retake the series lead tomorrow as they will have RHP Carson Seymour on the mound. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.