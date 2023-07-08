Emeralds Drop Game 4 Against Tri-City

The Eugene Emeralds dropped game 4 by a final score of 13-3. It was a tough night for Eugene but they still have a record over .500 as they currently sit at 40-39. The Emeralds currently have a 6-7 record in the 2nd half.

The Dust Devils jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the 1st inning. Matt Coutney singled to score Adrian Placencia. Werner Blakely then connected with a ball and sent it over the fence to extend the lead to 3-0. The Emeralds bats weren't able to get much going in the early part of the ballgame. Starter Nick Sinacola did have a tough outing looking at the boxscore, but after a tough first inning he really settled in over the next 3 innings and didn't allow a run. He struck out 5 batters and walked just 1 over those 4 innings of work. There were a lot of positives to take away from his performance tonight.

It was the 5th inning where things really got away from Eugene. The Dust Devils posted a lopsided 7 runs off of reliever Joe Kemlage. D'Shawn Knowles started off the inning by scoring a run on a wild pitch. Werner Blakely followed it up with a double that plated Adrian Placencia. Gustavo Campero followed it up with a double of his own that scored two runs. Myles Emmerson got in on the double action and scored Campero on the play. Casey Dana hit another RBI-Double to score Emmerson. The final run of the inning came on an RBI-Single from D'Shawn Knowles to give Tri-City the 10-0 lead.

Tri-City added 3 more runs over the next two innings. In the 10th Adrian Placencia hit an inside-the-park home run to extend the lead to 11. A couple of batters later Arol Vera was able to come home and score on the wild pitch. In the 7th inning Matt Coutney hit a sac-fly to score Casey Dana and give the Dust Devils their 13th and final run of the game.

Eugene did make things interesting for a moment in the bottom of the 9th. Grant McCray hit a 1-out single to give Eugene a base runner in the home half of the 9th. Carter Howell ripped a double down the left field line to give Eugene a pair of base runners. Donovan Walton slapped a single to center and McCray came home to score to give the Emeralds their first run of the ballgame.

Adrian Sugastey stepped into the box with a pair of outs. He hit a pop fly to left field that could've ended the game but the shortstop and left fielder weren't able to get there in time and it dropped for a base hit. Both Carter Howell and Donovan Walton scored on the play to give Eugene their 3rd and final run of the ballgame.

Another good takeaway from tonight's game was Mat Olsen's performance. He pitched the final 3 innings for Eugene and allowed just 1 hit, 1 walk and gave up 0 runs. He also struck out 3 batters and has moved his ERA to 3.57 on the season. Olsen has been great the past few times out and has continued his run of being a very reliable arm out of the bullpen.

The series now sits at 2-2 after the Dust Devils have taken the last two games. The Emeralds will be back in action tomorrow night at 5:05 P.M with Seth Lonsway the projected starter for Eugene. They'll have a chance to clinch a series-split if they're able to take tomorrow's ballgame.

