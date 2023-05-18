Emeralds Drop Game 2 Against The Hillsboro Hops

The Emeralds lose to the Hillsboro Hops by a final score of 10-7. The Emeralds now move to 19-15 on the season and have a 7-1 record against the Hops on the year. The Emeralds now have a 0.5-game lead in the Northwest League.

The Hops were able to strike first tonight and build a comfortable lead in the second inning against starter Nick Sinacola. After Joshua Day hit a two-run home run over the right-center field wall, Wilderd Patino singled on a ground ball for a third run. Shortly after, Channy Ortiz doubled on a line drive to left field for the fourth run of the inning.

The Emeralds got their first run on the board after Jimmy Glowenke hit his 14th RBI of the season. After Glowenke missed some time for a few weeks, he was able to return to the lineup last week and has been off to a roaring start since his return. His batting average is now up to .404.

Hillsboro continued to add damage in the seventh and eighth innings. Jesus Valdez singled on a fly ball to center field with the bases loaded, but only one runner scored.

In the following inning, Ortiz drew a five-pitch walk with the bases loaded for the Hop's sixth run of the game. Following the walk, Ivan Melenez hit a grand slam over the right-center field wall for his fifth home run of the season for a nine-run lead.

The Emeralds weren't going to leave the game without a bang. In the bottom of the ninth inning, Adrian Sugastey started it off with his second home run of the season to bring in two more runners. Grant McCray hit a ground-rule double down the left field line with the bases loaded to make the score 10-4.

The momentum continued to roll for Eugene after Aeverson Arteaga tripled on a fly ball to left field for an additional two runs, and Victor Bericoto ended the inning on a sacrifice fly to center field to make the score 10-7, but it wasn't enough to win the game.

Nick Sinacola, the starter for Eugene, only lasted four innings tonight after giving up eight hits, one home run, and four earned runs with no walks and four strikeouts.

Matt Olsen, Jose Cruz, and Matt Mikulski all came into the game to relieve Sinacola, but no pitcher lasted longer than two innings as the Hops continued to find ways to score.

The Emeralds look to bounce back tomorrow night with a first pitch set for 7:35. Carson Whisenhunt will get the ball on the mound as they look for another win.

