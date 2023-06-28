Emeralds Drop Game 1 to Everett

The Eugene Emeralds dropped the first game against Everett by a final score of 9-4. The Emeralds move to 36-34 on the season and 2-2 in the 2nd half.

The Ems struck first in tonight's ballgame. Carter Howell got hit by a pitch to give Eugene a baserunner and with two outs Victor Bericoto was able to launch a home run out to left field for his team leading 15th home run of the year. Bericoto continues his hot month of June and will have a chance to crack double-digit home runs by the time the month ends.

The Aquasox answered back in the bottom of the 1st with 3 runs of their own. With two outs Alberto Rodriguez hit a double and Hogan Windish was able to reach base via walk. That brought up Axel Sanchez who hit a 3-run home run to give them the 3-2 lead after the 1st. Eugene answered back with a run in the top of the 2nd as Grant McCray hit a triple that scored Brett Auerbach on the play.

Everett quickly responded with another 3-run inning in the bottom of the 2nd. Alberto Rodrguez was able to hit his 2nd double in as many innings to plate a pair of runs for the Aquasox. Hogan Windish, the cleanup hitter, followed it up with a single that scored Rodriguez to give Everett the 6-3 lead after the first two innings. It seemed that we were destined for a shootout tonight at Funko Field but the Aquasox starter, Reid VanScoter, was able to settle in and retire 10 straight Emeralds batters.

VanScoter did a good job at limiting the Emeralds offense after the 2nd inning. He went 5.1 innings and allowed 4 runs on 4 hits, but struck out 11 batters over those innings of work. The Emeralds didn't put up another run until the top of the 6th. Bericoto led the inning off with a single and after Donovan Walton was hit by a pitch, VanScoter's day came to an end. He qualified for the win and earned his 8th victory of the season. The Emeralds' run came when Brett Auerbach walked with the bases loaded to score Bericoto. The Emeralds weren't able to cash in on any more runs and stranded 3 runners on base.

Some bright spots tonight for Eugene were relievers Ben Madison and Matt Mikulski. Madison pitched the 7th inning and didn't allow a single base runner and struck out a batter. Mikulski pitched the 8th inning and only allowed a base hit to Harry Ford before he was able to get Alberto Rodriguez to rollover for a groundout to end the inning.

The Aquasox added their final two runs in the 6th inning. Randy Bednar pinch hit for Victor Labrada and hit a 1-out double. Harry Ford followed it up with a double of his own to score Bednar on the play. Alberto Rodriguez decided to get in on the fun and hit a double of his own to score Ford and give the Aquasox their 9th run of the ballgame.

The Emeralds now move to 2-2 to start the 2nd half. They'll have a chance to bounce back tomorrow as they'll look to even up the series at a game apiece. The Emeralds have struggled against Everett this season as it seems like they have the Ems number. The Ems are just 3-7 against the Aquasox, but they'll look to take the 6-game series here against the Aquasox as they want to have a good start to the 2nd half.

