Emeralds Canadians Rained out in Series Opener

May 10, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







Game one of the series between the Emeralds and the Vancouver Canadians is being postponed for a future date due to inclement weather.

Before the game was postponed, the Emeralds were in the lead 5-1.

The first run of the game came on a solo home run by SS Leo Jimenez in the first inning 1-0.

But the Emeralds answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning.

An RBI single by LF Jairo Pomares scored 2B Ghordy Santos to tie it up 1-1.

A two RBI double by 3B Carter Aldrete drove in Pomares and SS Casey Schmitt 3-1.

In the third inning, an RBI groundout to third by RF Armani Smith scored CF Hunter Bishop 4-1.

Schmitt put the cherry on top with a solo home run 5-1.

The next game for the Emeralds will be on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:35 PM, 7:20 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score and on MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from May 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.