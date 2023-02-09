Emeralds Announce Flash Sale for Opening Week Tickets

Eugene, OR - The Eugene Emeralds, back-to-back Northwest League Champions, begin their home schedule April 18 - 23 against the Hillsboro Hops. Individual game tickets for Opening Week will go on sale Monday, February 13th with a limited time offer of $10 tickets (33% savings). The discounted ticket offer ends March 1st, this flash sale is only available online at EmeraldsBaseball.com. Individual game tickets for the rest of the season will go on sale in March.

Opening Week Promotions:

Tuesday (April 18th): Opening Night Tailgate Party with limited individual tickets available for the Levi's Landing picnic area for $35 which includes a game ticket, All-You-Can-Eat BBQ and two drink tickets.

Wednesday (April 19th): Dog Day: Bring your dog to the ballpark. Pooch passes are available for $5 with the proceeds going to local animal non-profit.

Thursday (April 20th): First 500 fans will receive a 4/20 pot giveaway presented by Gray's Garden Center as the Emeralds wear their Merry Prankster alternate uniforms. Enjoy discounted beer and soda as part of the season-long Thirsty Thursday promotion.

Friday (April 21st): First 1,000 fans will receive an Emeralds Beanie presented by McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center.

Saturday (April 22nd): Join the Ems for a Fire & Ice party featuring a live DJ.

Sunday (April 23rd): Every Sunday the Ems will become Los Monarcas de Eugene as part of Minor League Baseball's ââCopa de la Diversión program featuring custom Monarcas uniforms, Latin music and special performers.

The rest of the promotional schedule will be released when all individual game tickets go on sale in March. Stay up to date with the Emeralds by following the Emeralds on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game.

For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

