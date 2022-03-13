Elson's Overtime Winner Pushes Griffins Past Wolves

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Turner Elson's overtime goal snapped the Griffins' nine-game winless streak (0-8-1-0) against the Wolves, as Grand Rapids came away with a 2-1 victory over Chicago on Sunday at Allstate Arena.

In the victory, Calvin Pickard held Chicago's offense, which averages 3.29 goals per contest, to just one tally on 27 shots. Ryan Murphy assisted on both goals, which extended his point streak to three games (1-4-5). Elson also pushed his point streak three games (3-1-4) with three goals in just as many outings. This was just the third time that Grand Rapids has trailed after two periods and won the contest (3-18-3-1).

Chicago scored the game's first goal at 15:29 during its first power play. Andrew Poturalski fed the puck to Stefan Noesen at the left post and Noesen sent the rubber past the glove of Pickard.

Although the Griffins were unable to score in the first two frames, Grand Rapids outshot the Wolves 21-17. Grand Rapids did not allow a shot in the final 14:52 of the second period and went into the intermission with a 16-5 shot advantage in the frame.

Grand Rapids got its first goal with 14:40 remaining in the third stanza. On the power play, Riley Barber at the right circle found Chase Pearson. The third-year pro at the right post flipped the disc past netminder Alex Lyon's right leg, tying the contest at one.

After many attempts to win the contest in regulation, the Griffins secured their first victory against Chicago, in overtime. Just 20 seconds into the extra period, Elson got behind the defense and sent a one-timer into the left corner of the net from the slot, giving Grand Rapids a 2-1 win.

Notes

*Patrick Curry was assigned to Toledo (ECHL) on Saturday and notched three points (2-1-3) in the Walleye's 7-3 victory over Idaho.

*Elson skated in his 450th game in the AHL while Kyle Criscuolo played in his 150th contest as a Griffin.

*The last time Grand Rapids defeated Chicago was back on May 8, 2021.

*The Griffins are now 3-11-1-2 (0.265) against the Central-Division leading Chicago Wolves and second-place Manitoba Moose.

*Jan Drozg made his Grand Rapids debut.

Grand Rapids 0 0 1 1 - 2

Chicago 1 0 0 0 - 1

1st Period-1, Chicago, Noesen 32 (Poturalski), 15:29 (PP). Penalties-Jacobs Chi (tripping), 8:40; Dickinson Gr (high-sticking), 14:32.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Cotton Chi (hooking), 6:09; Sellgren Chi (hooking), 10:38.

3rd Period-2, Grand Rapids, Pearson 7 (Barber, Murphy), 5:20 (PP). Penalties-Elson Gr (slashing), 1:25; Fitzgerald Chi (tripping), 4:43; Smallman Chi (holding), 6:11; Keane Chi (slashing), 16:03.

OT Period-3, Grand Rapids, Elson 16 (Murphy, Criscuolo), 0:20. Penalties-No Penalties

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 5-16-8-1-30. Chicago 12-5-10-0-27.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 6; Chicago 1 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Pickard 20-14-5 (27 shots-26 saves). Chicago, Lyon 14-6-3 (30 shots-28 saves).

A-8,532

Three Stars

1. GR Elson (game-winning goal); 2. GR Pickard (W, 27 saves); 3. CHI Lyon (L, 28 saves)

Record / Next Game

Grand Rapids: 25-23-5-2 (55 pts.) / Wed., March 16 vs. Texas 7 p.m.

Chicago: 34-10-5-5 (77 pts.) / Wed., March 16 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m. CDT

