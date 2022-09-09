Elsinore Outslugs Rancho on Thursday

September 9, 2022 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Lake Elsinore Storm's seven-run seventh helped them defeat Rancho Cucamonga for a second straight night at LoanMart Field, as the Quakes dropped a 12-4 decision on Thursday night.

The Storm broke open a close game in the seventh, as they scored seven times with two outs against the Rancho bullpen, taking a commanding 12-3 lead.

Marcos Castanon and Griffin Doersching both had key RBI hits in the seventh for the Storm. Castanon's came against reliever Yamil Castillo, who couldn't get the final out of the seventh and had to be replaced by Heisell Baro, who allowed five straight batters to reach safely. Doersching capped the inning with a three-run blast off Baro to put the game away.

The Quakes swatted a pair of home runs of their own, as Luis Rodriguez and Rayne Doncon each finished with two hits and a home run. Rancho was held to just six hits offensively.

Storm starter Jairo Iriarte was strong through four, but got touched by Rodriguez (11) for a solo-shot and then two batters later, by Doncon (3) for a two-run blast, making it 5-3.

Storm reliever Matt Boswell (1-1) was credited with the win, as he retired eight of nine hitters in the contest.

Rancho reliever Benony Robles (6-3) took the loss, as he surrendered five runs over just two innings.

The Quakes (32-21, 68-61) will send Maddux Bruns (0-3) to the mound in his final start of the year on Friday. His mound opponent will be Lake Elsinore lefty Austin Krob (0-0) at 6:30. Friday's game will feature Julio Urias Bobbleheads given away to 1,500 fans, thanks to Allstar Kia. Tickets for the entire home stand are available at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from September 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.