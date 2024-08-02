Ella Stevens Turned on the Spin Cycle for That Goal#nwsl
August 2, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC YouTube Video
Check out the NJ/NY Gotham FC Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 2, 2024
- The Women's Cup Announces U.S. Broadcast Plans for Summer Tournaments - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Sign Veteran International Goalkeeper Almuth Schult - Kansas City Current
- Angel City Football Club Advances to Semifinals NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup in Victory Over SoCal Rival - Angel City FC
- San Diego Wave FC Fall to Angel City FC in Penalty Shootout in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup - San Diego Wave FC
- RSL Mounts Comeback to Defeat Atlas FC 2-1 in 2024 Leagues Cup Opener - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Seal Semifinal Berth in NWSL X Liga MX Femenil Summer Cup with 4-1 Win Over Tigres UANL - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent NJ/NY Gotham FC Stories
- Gotham FC Signs English Defender Jess Carter
- Gotham FC Win 1-0, Takes Over Washington as Group D Leader
- Gotham FC Signs USYNT Forward Mak Whitham
- Gotham FC Defeats Chicago Red Stars in Penalties in First Match of NWSL X LigaMX Summer Cup
- Gotham FC Kicks off Summer Cup Match against Chicago on Saturday