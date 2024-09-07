Elks D Came to Play as They Get 5 Interceptions I CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







The Edmonton Elks D dominates as they get 5 interceptions against the Calgary Stampeders

