Sports stats



Edmonton Elks

Elks D Came to Play as They Get 5 Interceptions I CFL

September 7, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video


The Edmonton Elks D dominates as they get 5 interceptions against the Calgary Stampeders
Check out the Edmonton Elks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...

Canadian Football League Stories from September 7, 2024


    The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

    Other Recent Edmonton Elks Stories



    Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
    OurSports Central