Edmonton Elks

Elks Close out the First Half with a TD to Silence the Home Crowd: CFL

September 2, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Bethel-Thompson connects with Lewis for a 10 yard TD as Lewis grabs his 4th TD of the season.
