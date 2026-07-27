Elks Add National Offensive Lineman Hosseini

Published on July 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added American National offensive lineman Arvin Hosseini to the practice roster, the club announced Monday. In a corresponding move, American linebacker Jadon Pearson has been released.

Hosseini (6'4, 310) joins the Elks after his July 24 release by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The 22-year-old University of British Columbia product was originally a third-round-pick (21 overall) by the Tiger-Cats in the 2025 CFL Draft. Hosseini suited up in two games for Hamilton during the 2025 season, making his CFL debut on August 16 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Prior to his CFL experience, the North Vancouver, BC product played in 16 games for the UBC Thunderbirds and was named a Canada West all-star in 2024.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 27, 2026

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