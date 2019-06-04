Elizabethton Twins Announce 2019 Promotional Schedule

Elizabethton, Tenn. - Bobbleheads, T-shirt giveaways, fireworks, and unique weekly promotions highlight the Elizabethton Twins 2019 promotional schedule. With the season just two weeks away, the Elizabethton Twins are excited to announce their official promotional schedule.

"We are very excited for the 2019 baseball season to start," Added Elizabethton Twins General Manager Brice Ballentine. "Our emphasis this season and moving forward is affordable family fun, and we believe that these promotions embody our vision. I want to thank Northeast Community Credit Union and the rest of our partners for all their support as we continue to provide a family friendly atmosphere here at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark."

An Elizabethton Twins magnet schedule giveaway will kick off the season on Tuesday, June 18th. Opening Night on June 18th will also feature a Back-to-Back Champions t-shirt to the first 500 fans presented by Northeast Community Credit Union.

Weekly promotions that will be featured at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark for the 2019 season will be Dollar Monday's, Taco Tuesdays, and Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light. Dollar Mondays will feature $1 hot dogs, chips, candy, Dr. Enuf and select beer every Monday night home game! Taco Tuesdays will allow fans to enjoy $2 Tacos each Tuesday Night game. Thirsty Thursdays presented by Coors Light will feature $1 draft beer specials and sodas every Thursday night home game (Excluding July 4th). Kids ages 12 and under will also be able to run the bases following the game on each Sunday home game.

Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark will host post-game fireworks shows on June 18th, July 4th, July 13th, August 3rd, August 10th, and August 24th.

The Twins will be featuring magnet schedule giveaways on June 19th and June 20th as well in addition to June 18th. Thursday, July 4th will be an Independence Day Celebration featuring a huge fireworks extravaganza. Saturday, July 6th will be a Joe Mauer T-shirt Giveaway to the first 500 fans. On Friday, July 12th the Twins will host a Ray Smith Bobblehead Giveaway to the first 750 fans presented by Fox Tri-Cities WEMT.

On Friday, August 2nd the first 500 fans through the gates will be able to receive a Kirby Puckett T-Shirt giveaway. The twins will be giving away a Byron Buxton T-shirt to the first 500 fans on Friday, August 23rd.

The Elizabethton Twins will commence the 2019 season on June 18th against the Bluefield Blue Jays. Visit Elizabethtontwins.com for more information.

