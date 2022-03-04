Elizabethton River Riders Announce Stadium Renovations to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark

March 4, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders announced stadium renovations to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. The Elizabethton River Riders are in the process of constructing new group outings and general admission seating areas to better improve the fan experience at the stadium, while also moving both bullpens to the right field warning track making a new "short porch." These new additions will enhance the fan experience at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark and will give fans unprecedented sightlines.

"It really is a blessing that this project was approved and was able to be completed in such a timely manner," said River Riders general manager Maya Mathis. "The Elizabethton community has shown us such great support over the years, and we are happy to be able to improve their fan experience. The new seating areas will enhance how fans view the game with amazing new sightlines and a group area to enjoy. I am looking forward to the season when fans will be able to come out to the ballpark and experience it all. We truly have the best fans, and I am glad we got to do this for them!"

The new group areas will be on the first and third baselines. Both of these areas are new concrete patios that will allow fans to come out in much larger groups. The current outdoor batting tunnel will be converted into a new covered picnic pavilion on the new first base patio. The bleachers that are next to the third base dugout have been removed, paving way for another brand new seating area for fans.

"These improvements are truly going to enhance the fan experience and give our fans so many new areas to watch games," said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Fans can be right on top of the action and feel like they are a part of the game themselves. These two new patios will be great new additions to the stadium, allowing us to have brand new picnic areas for groups of all sizes. We cannot wait for everyone to see the renovations."

Booking is now available for these new group areas by calling (423) 547-6443.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from March 4, 2022

Elizabethton River Riders Announce Stadium Renovations to Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark - Elizabethton River Riders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.