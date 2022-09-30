Elizabethton River Riders Announce Kiva Fuller as General Manager

September 30, 2022 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, TN - Boyd Sports, LLC announces Kiva Fuller as the General Manager of the Elizabethton River Riders, effective October 3. Kiva joins the River Riders coming from the Johnson City Doughboys as the General Manager for the past two seasons, earning the Appalachian League Patriot Award and Promotional Award. This will be her 16th season overall working in summer collegiate baseball. Before joining the River Riders and Doughboys, Kiva previously worked in the Coastal Plain League with the Forest City Owls where she served as the General Manager for six seasons and was awarded by the league as the first single female Executive of the Year in 2017.

"I am thrilled to join the Elizabethton River Riders. I look forward to providing a fun atmosphere at Northeast Community Credit Union ballpark as well as becoming a part of the Elizabethton community," Fuller commented on her new role.

Kiva currently resides in East Tennessee and is originally from Hendersonville, North Carolina. Recently, Forest City was her home for fourteen years where she served in the Forest City Kiwanis as President as well as serving on the Rutherford/Cleveland County Salvation Army Advisory Board. Outside of work, Kiva has one son and grandson who lives in Smithfield, North Carolina. She enjoys spending time with them as much as possible as well as kayaking, hiking, equine and volunteering in the community.

"Kiva has been an integral part of our great success in Johnson City over the past two years," said Boyd Sports Vice President Jeremy Boler. "Kiva is very dedicated to her team and community and works extremely hard. Everyone who gets to know Kiva loves her. I am very excited for the River Riders community and fans to get to know Kiva."

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from September 30, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.