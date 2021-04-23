Elizabethton River Riders announce Kevin Riggs as 2021 manager

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The Elizabethton River Riders announced Kevin Riggs as their manager for the 2021 Appalachian League season. Riggs joins the River Riders with more than 10 years of professional coaching and managerial experience, spending time as a coach in the Colorado Rockies, Pittsburgh Pirates and Philadelphia Phillies organizations.

"It is an honor to be chosen by Major League Baseball, USA Baseball and the City of Elizabethton to manage the River Riders in the new Appalachian League," Riggs said. "I am excited to join this league to mentor and support a group of exceptionally talented young athletes as they look to enter professional baseball. I have dedicated my life to this game, and I look forward to working with a group of organizations and coaches who share my commitment to the development of athletes on and off the field."

The Hartford, Conn., native most recently was part of the player development field staff in the Phillies organization, serving as the hitting coach for the Reading Fightin Phils for two seasons in 2018 and 2019. Under Riggs guidance, the Phils' offense had a league-leading 141 home runs in his first season and continued to build on that success in 2019, pacing the league in home runs (119), triples (47), walks (503) and OPS (.704). Riggs' managerial experience came in the Colorado Rockies organization with the Tulsa Drillers where he won 139 games across two seasons in 2013 and 2014.

Before getting into coaching, Riggs played collegiately at East Carolina University. He was drafted in 1990 by the Cincinnati Reds and spent eight years playing in the minor leagues. In addition to his time in the Reds' system, Riggs played in the Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees, and Cleveland Indians organizations. In 706 professional games, he posted a .296/.428/.382 slash line with 16 home runs and 268 RBI. Riggs also spent time playing in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) for the China Trust Whales.

"We are really excited to have Kevin Riggs leading the Elizabethton River Riders in our inaugural season," River Riders general manager Brice Ballentine. "He brings a lot of knowledge and experience to Elizabethton that will be invaluable for the players as they work to achieve their goals of making it to the Major Leagues."

The River Riders season is set to begin at home June 3 as the team hosts the Greeneville Flyboys at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark in Elizabethton, Tenn.

