Elizabethton River Riders Announce Jeremy Owens to Return as Manager for 2024 Season

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. - The River Riders have announced that Jeremy Owens will return as manager for the 2024 season. Owens has more than 20 years of playing and coaching experience at the professional level, including serving the last two seasons as head coach with Elizabethton.

"I'm so excited to be returning to Elizabethton for another season of college summer ball," said Owens. "My staff and I are up to the challenge to develop these amazing players and to bring fun and excitement to the ballpark every night."

A native of nearby Johnson City, the former outfielder was drafted in the eighth round of the 1998 draft out of MTSU by the San Diego Padres, He played five seasons in that organization, two with the Boston Red Sox and finished his affiliated career with the independent Southern Maryland Blue Crabs from 2008-14 before moving into the coaching ranks in 2016. He spent the 2017 campaign with the independent New Jersey Jackals before returning to affiliated baseball, coaching with the Low-A Bowling Green Hot Rods for years.

"I am happy Jeremy Owens will be returning for our 2024 season," said Elizabethton River Riders general manager Kiva Fuller. "It was a pleasure working with him in 2023, so without a doubt it will be a pleasure again. Jeremy's genuine nature and outstanding talent is crucial in helping these young players get off to a good start in the Appalachian League and for their future."

For more information on the team go to elizabethtonriverriders.com or call their office at (423) 547-6443.

